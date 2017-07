The following information has been provided by the Comox Valley RCMP.

On Wednesday, July 12th, at 6:14 PM, the Comox Valley RCMP were notified of a residential trailer fire on the 5300 block of Denman Road, on Denman Island.

A deceased man was located inside the residence. The cause of the fire and identity of the male have not been confirmed at this time.

The Comox Valley RCMP General Investigation section and BC Coroner service are continuing to investigate the incident.