CanadaHelps has launched a platform to help connect people to charities assisting victims of the BC wildfires.

CanadaHelps is a non-profit that handles online donations to registered charities across the country.

VP of Community Engagement Paul Nazareth says a full list of registered charities is available so people can be sure that their money is going to help on-the-ground.

“Every charity on our site is federally registered with the Canada Revenue Agency, and is fully transparent and accountable to them.”

You can find the full list of charities at CanadaHelps.org.