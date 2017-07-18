Comox Rotary has launched a donation collection to help those who have been evacuated from the B-C wildfires.

Vice President Charlene Davis says they’ve had a request through Disaster Aid Canada to collect three thousand sheets, towels, and blankets, along with personal hygiene items.

“We need clean, unstained, not ripped or torn items of that nature. We’re hoping that people will donate them to the fire halls – both the Courtenay and Comox fire halls are open for accepting donations on that behalf from 8 in the morning until 4:30.”

Donations can also be dropped off at Valleyview Elementary School in the evening. The donations will be collected throughout the week, with the goal of having them shipped off by the weekend.