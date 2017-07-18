A local charity is looking for volunteers.

KidSport Comox Valley provides necessary funds to families who may not be able to afford getting their kids into sporting activities.

KidSport‘s national director Pete Quevillon says there are many ways to get involved, from fundraising to social media work.

“There’s a lot of different hats that people can wear. If you’re a social media person, we’re doing a lot of social media work [Twitter and Facebook]. Certainly awareness and fundraising and event management,” he says.

Recent events that helped raise funds for the cause were the annual Mayor’s Cup hockey game and Curling Fun-spiel. “It’s a good cause and a great way to get involved and give back to your community.”

You can visit the KidSport‘s website for further details: kidsportcanada.ca/comox-valley.