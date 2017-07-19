North Island College is celebrating their latest Emeritus employees.

One of those employees is Kathy Clark, a key member in the development of the Global Learning Initiative, which trains nursing students in Nepal.

Clark states she’s very proud of the influential work she’s contributed to the college.

“I’ve had an excellent career and have been really blessed to have worked at North Island College.”

Most importantly, Clark admits her main source of pride comes from the work her former students do in the community.

“I’m so impressed when I bump into my former students, how much they contribute to their clients.”

“They all want to try and make a difference.”