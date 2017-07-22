The military has been deployed with the wildfire situation in the Interior.

225 soldiers from Edmonton have been sent to Williams Lake to assist RCMP with monitoring check points, and assisting with evacuations, if needed.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs says the soldiers are in addition to the military air assets already helping move people and equipment throughout the region.

“The additional resources will allow the RCMP to assist with the re-entry to previously evacuated areas, providing security to evacuated areas and maintain core policing duties.”

Over 160 wildfires are burning across the province, with over $120 million spent in combatting them.