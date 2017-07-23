Courtenay-Comox’s MLA is excited to get to work now that Premier John Horgan has officially been sworn in.

Ronna Rae-Leonard says she’ll be heading the new committee on agriculture, working alongside newly appointed Minister of Agriculture, Lana Popham.

“We have a clean slate to start with and we have a fabulous platform that we campaigned on to buy BC, feed BC, and grow BC,” she says.

“Supporting farmers, farmland, innovation and processing – all of those things are just opportunities waiting to be put into action.”

Leonard says the gender parity in Horgan’s cabinet is monumental for BC politics and will allow for fair and balanced decisions in the legislature.