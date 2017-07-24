The new landfill cell at the Comox Valley Waste Management Centre is set to open.

General Manager of Engineering Services Marc Rutten says the existing landfill has reached capacity, so the transition to the new cell will begin to accept waste next month.

He says during that transition, it’s important that residents make sure garbage is properly sorted.

“Initially, it will be some select waste, so just waste that doesn’t include any sharp, long objects that could puncture the new liner we’ve installed,” Rutten says.

The current landfill is about 70% fully closed. “That material will be diverted to the existing landfill and then the select, less sharp material will be put into the new landfill.”

The new landfill cells are expected to be able to accept waste for at least the next 20 years.