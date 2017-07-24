The following information from the City of Courtenay:

The sidewalk on the west side of Cliffe Avenue between 29th Street and Anfield Road will be closed from Monday, July 31 to Friday, August 4, while crews install utilities at an adjacent development.

Vehicle commuters, expect the southbound right-hand lane on this block of Cliffe Avenue to be closed that week during construction hours, 7:30 am to 5:00 pm.

For more information on this project, please contact Development Services at 250-703-4862 or email building@courtenay.ca.