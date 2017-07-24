Riders across Vancouver Island will biked to support end-of-life care this weekend.

More than 80 riders took part in the Cycle of Life, which supported hospice societies across Vancouver Island, including in Comox Valley and Campbell River.

Program Coordinator for the Comox Valley Hospice Society, Christy Linder says the monies raised will help to support the programs and services that hospice provides.

“We provide service both in the community, in the hospital, in care facilities [and] we’re working with individuals within their homes, wherever it is they happen to live,” she says.

Linder adds that, “we’re also there to provide bereavement support for individuals who have lost someone.” Since 2011, the Cycle of Life tour has raised more than $360,000 for end of life care.