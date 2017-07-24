Mother nature isn’t helping out with the wildfire situation as dry and hot temperatures are expected this week. The latest update from the province shows that there is 154 wildfires burning across BC.

BC Wildfire Services fire information officer Navi Saini says 19 new fires started up on Sunday and to date, there have been 574 fires.

“There are 3,749 firefighters and other personnel currently fighting the fires,” she says.

“This figure includes 994 out-of-province personnel and resources as well as 1291 contractors.”

Conditions aren’t improving as the winds and the temperature is expected to rise throughout the week.

There are currently 36 evacuation orders in place throughout BC and 40 evacuation alerts. Saini adds their efforts remain focused on public safety and keeping highway routes open.