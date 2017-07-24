This week is Learn to Bike Week at Mount Washington. The resort is offering a 50% discount on their Learn to Bike program until Friday, July 28th.

Through the program, you can learn the basics of mountain biking with a professional mountain bike instructor. The course covers park safety, gear, stance and technique to ensure a safe and fun ride.

As part of the program, you’ll get a 2-hour bike rental, lift ticket, and 2-hour lesson.

Lessons run at 12:00 PM and at 2:30 PM. Spokesperson Sheila Rivers says anyone can take part.

“We recommend children 8 and over [take part] but it’s up to their ability level, but really it’s for anyone from kids, to yourself, your parents, [and] your friends. You can bring the whole family up. We also have a family package that’s included within this special sale week.”

For more details, visit Mount Washington’s website at: mountwashington.ca.