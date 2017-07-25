Comox’s Fire Chief has returned from his first deployment to help with the BC wildfires.

Gord Schreiner was tasked out to Williams Lake on July 8th to help with structure protection.

“It was very eerie coming into town – there were fires along the highway, hydro poles burning and lots of smoke,” he says.

Schreiner says it’s important to be able to help out other communities and also be able to bring back lessons learned that can be incorporated into the training that local crews do.

“We worked 2 or 3 days there, working with structural protection teams [and] setting up sprinklers on areas that were threatened by fires.

By the Monday night, I was redeployed to the Bella Coola area for another fire that had started there that was threatening structures so I spent about 10 days in the Bella Coola area.”

He is headed back to Williams Lake Wednesday and will be gone until Sunday.