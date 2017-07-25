Cumberlanders are invited down to Village Square Wednesday evening for a ribbon cutting and thank-you celebration.

The event is being held to mark the completion of the work on Dunsmuir Avenue.

Mayor Leslie Baird says they wanted to say thank-you to residents and businesses for their patience while the work was being done.

“During that process, a lot of businesses lost a lot of clients and we want to celebrate that it’s been almost a year since it’s been done. We’re inviting residents and business people to come out with their scissors and we’re all going to cut the ribbon together.”

The celebration begins at 6 at Village Square.