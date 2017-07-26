Mike Hilland's 'Studebaker Dream' is one of the art pieces featured at the Lewis Centre (courtesy North Island College)

North Island College students, staff and alumni are having their artwork showcased at the Lewis Centre in Courtenay.

It’s all a part of an exhibit called The Act of Painting.

School of Fine Art and Design instructor Elizabeth Russell put the exhibit together and notes that it showcases the works of 5 artists; Theo Papanikolaou, Leslie Wynne, Mike Hilland, Lesley-Anne Watts, and Suzanne Slattery.

Russell says there are many opportunities available for fine arts students.

“Many of them become web designers, developers and others become interested in fashion, interior design and architecture. Our students find really exciting jobs in the film industry, in galleries, museums and many other professional art [sectors].”

The Act of Painting is on at the Lewis Centre until December. For more information on North Island College’s Fine Arts and Design program, visit: nic.bc.ca/programs/fine_arts_and_design/.