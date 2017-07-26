The interest in robotics continues to grow, with North Island College hosting a series of camps this summer.

Naomi Tabata, manager of NIC’s Centre for Applied Research, Technology and Innovation (CARTI) says they’ve added an extra camp for next month at the Comox Valley campus.

She notes the camps have been tremendously popular this summer, and both Comox Valley camps filled out immediately. “The kids, who are typically ages 9 to 12, they’re loving the experience. They get to go in and they get to build and program their robot,” she says.

“Every day, the instructors give their students a variety of challenges and it’s been really impressive for me to watch and see how the students are developing creative and innovative solutions to each of the challenges.”

There are also camps set up at the Campbell River and Port Hardy campuses. For dates and registration info, visit NIC’s website: nic.bc.ca/carti/projects/robotics_camp/.