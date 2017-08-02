A citizen science cetacean survey is taking place during the B.C. Day long weekend on the BC Coast.

The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Science Centre is asking people to report in sightings of whales, dolphins, and porpoises.

Research Assistant Bailey Eagan says the centre has a lot of information of sightings on the south coast, and is looking for information on activity in the northern Strait of Georgia, and elsewhere on the coast.

Researchers are looking for information on where the marine mammals are spotted, how many there are, how long they stay in the area and in which direction they are travelling.

Eagan notes the data will be used for conservation-based research.

The information can be reported multiple ways, including through the WhaleReport app, by calling 1-866-I-SAW-ONE, the centre’s website: wildwhales.org or by emailing: sightings@ocean.org.