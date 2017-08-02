Standing Together Tribal Journeys 2017 has arrived in the Comox Valley.

The canoes are travelling across the BC Coast, making stops in communities as they make their way to Campbell River.

Spokesperson Heidi Ridgeway says it’s a journey of reconciliation and recovery.

“An opportunity for youth and elders to get together and create this amazing journey,” says Ridgeway. “The tribal canoes this year come from as far away as Alaska and Mexico.”

The journey wraps up in Campbell River on Saturday, which will kick off a five-day celebration with this year’s host nations – the We Wai Kai and Wei Wai Kum.

For more information on the journey, visit www.tribaljourneys2017.com