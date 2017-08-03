Comox Valley RCMP is looking for witnesses following a fatal collision at the intersection of Highway 19-A and Headquarters Road.

The collision between a vehicle and a mobility scooter happened around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Mounties say the 82 year old Courtenay man who was operating the scooter was rushed to hospital in serious condition and died of his injuries a short time later.

The intersection was closed for several hours and police interviewed several witnesses at the scene and the investigation is on going.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have an information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact RCMP.