Comox Fire Chief Gord Schreiner stands in front of the fire truck being dedicated to Norm Pratt. Photo Credit: Comox Fire

Comox Fire has dedicated its newest truck to a former Deputy Chief.

The department held its 75 reunion this week, and at the gathering, dedicated its new truck to Norm Pratt.

Fire Chief Gord Schreiner says Pratt had served the fire department for 42 years, from 1946 to 1988. He passed away in 2016.

“Very significant member of the fire department,” says Schreiner. “[He] contributed just a ton of volunteer time and was a real builder of the organization.”

Schreiner notes that it’s important to recognize those who have contributed so much to the department over the years, “It helps us moving forward too to make sure that our new people understand the dedication that was committed here before to build this into such a great organization as it is today.”