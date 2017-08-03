Comox Valley RCMP is investigating a case of shots fired in Royston.

Police were called out early Thursday morning to a report of possible shots fired in the Hilton Road area.

Constable Rob Gardner says police found a vehicle that had damage consistent with gun shots and the incident appears to be targeted.

“This matter is still under investigation, including whether or not this incident is related to the shooting that occurred on July 27th,” says Gardner. “Although these incidents appear to have been targeted events, it is still very concerning when you have people shooting firearms in our community. We are lucky no one has been seriously injured.”

The Comox Valley RCMP is requesting that if you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 or Comox Valley CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).