Courtenay-Alberni’s Member of Parliament is hitting the road around the riding in support of a national cycling strategy.

The Ride-the-Riding event will take Gord Johns from Hot Springs Cove to Courtenay over 12 days.

He says it’s a different way for people to connect with their member of parliament.

“It’s an opportunity for me to get out in the communities, to hear from people at a grassroots level and hear about their issues and talk about my bill – Bill C-312 – a call for a national cycling strategy,” says Johns.

Johns notes that a national cycling strategy would address issues around safety and has been endorsed by M.P.’s across party lines.

A full schedule of the tour can be found here.