Comox council has given final approval to its annual report.

The document looks back on the highlights and projects from 2016.

Mayor Paul Ives says it’s interesting to look back at everything that was accomplished last year.

“Of course we couldn’t do it without good staff,” says Ives. “We couldn’t do it without the partnerships and success we’ve had at getting government grants.”

Ives says the town has made an effort to ensure it has shovel-ready projects for when funding becomes available from senior levels of government.

The full report is available on the Town’s website.