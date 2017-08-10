The BC government is taking action against the Kinder Morgan pipeline project.

Minister of Enviornment and Climate Change George Heyman and Attorney General David Eby announced the province has taken taken the first steps towards a legal challenge of the pipeline.

One of those steps was the hiring of Thomas Berger as an external counsel, someone Eby believes to be a critically important asset in the challenge.

“He is a living example of modern First Nations law in Canada. We think is presence on this file will signal a few things.

One, our commitment to First Nations peoples in British Columbia, both in specific litigation and the UN Declaration of Rights Of Indigenous Peoples.”

Heyman also weighed in, saying the pipeline creates unnecessary danger on the coast.

“We will use every tool to defend BC’s coast in the face of this threat.”