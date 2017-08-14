Courtenay’s Gillian Ellsay finished strong at the 2017 Canada Summer Games in Winnipeg.

The 20-year-old cyclist earned 2 gold medals. The first was in the 13 kilometre individual time trial (18 minutes, 59 seconds). Her second win came in Saturday’s criterium, where she racked up 30 points.

This season marked Ellsay’s first year on a professional team. Meanwhile, fellow Courtenay cyclist Ben Katerberg finished 8th in the men’s individual time trial at the Games. The 16-year-old finished 22nd in the criterium and 33rd in the road race.

Comox’s Sarah McKillican was also participating in the Games, hitting the volleyball court. In group play, the women’s indoor team won 3 matches and lost 2. In placing matches, they beat Newfoundland and Quebec in straight sets for a seventh-place overall finish.

Michael Flegel also represented Courtenay as a swimming coach, and Campbell River swimmer Jesse Shade won gold in the Special Olympics 50-metre breaststroke, 100-metre freestyle and 100-metre back stroke. Team BC finished second in medal standings behind Ontario.