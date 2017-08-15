The trophy hunting of grizzlies will end later this year.

Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, Doug Donaldson, says the government will begin consultations with First Nations and other stakeholder groups as it moves to end the trophy hunt by the end of November.

He says it’s the right time to end the trophy hunting of grizzlies in BC.

“Many people have seen the trend, that are involved in this sector, and people in the province have come to their understanding [and] their point of view that the trophy hunting of grizzly bears is not a socially acceptable practice in BC in 2017.”

The government is also banning the hunting of all grizzlies in the Great Bear Rainforest, a move welcomed by Nanwakolas Council President Dallas Smith.

“I think it’s important to have this ban in place because the Great Bear Rainforest is a world leader when it comes to conservation. We’ve protected the eco-system, we’ve protected the people, we’ve protected the jobs and it’s important to protect this local species.”

The ban will come into effect November 30th.

The government says it will spend the fall in consultations with First Nations and stakeholder groups to prepare for the end to the trophy hunt.

The government is also set to begin consultations on a renewed wildlife management strategy for BC.