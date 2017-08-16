A pilot is recovering after a float plane crashed into Comox Lake Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 5 PM.

The plane skipped hard off the water when attempting to land and then flipped upside down.

First responders including Cumberland Fire were called on to the scene.

A JRCC Victoria Search and Rescue helicopter was ready to swoop in for assistance but was not needed.

The pilot was reportedly the only person aboard the aircraft and made it out safely.

The plane has been marked and was left for Transport Canada to investigate. Fire crews say the plane did not leak anything into the lake.