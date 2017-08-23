If you live near the Puntledge River you may hear some alarms next week.

That’s because BC Hydro will be testing its warning system.

The tests are part of the finishing touches to upgrades that have been made to the system.

Stephen Watson with BC Hydro says people should stay clear while the testing is going on.

“We’re advising people to kind of stay away from the river system given that the system will be pretty loud. We’re gonna test it and adjust the audibility of these sirens.”

The testing begins on Tuesday, August 29th and goes between Comox Dam and Nymph Falls.

The following day the testing runs from Stotan Falls to Puntledge Park.