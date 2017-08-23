Crew members from Oyster River Fire are supporting Cops for Cancer with an event on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Chris Murray says they’re holding a head shave fundraiser.

“It will be held at the [Red’s Hair Saloon] at the Black Creek store. We’ll be starting the head shave at noon and probably going until 2.”

Murray says it’s a real treat to support Cops for Cancer. “We’ve been doing it for a few years now and we just thought it was a very good cause to help out.”

The head shave goes Saturday in Black Creek, starting at 12:00 PM. Murray says everyone is welcome, donations are greatly appreciated and you can contact the fire department about getting your head shaved as part of the event.