Homeowners in the Comox Valley Regional District have the chance to make their homes more comfortable while saving money on their heating bills.

The RD’s Policy and Sustainability Analyst Vince Van Tongeren says the Oil to Heat Pump Program provides incentives for home-owners that are interested in replacing their oil burning furnaces with a newer heat pump.

“The incentive program provides up to $2100 in incentives for people doing this switch and once a homeowner has switched from an oil furnace to a heat pump, they can save 40 to 75% on their heating bills. The heat pump also provides air conditioning, which is great for the summer months.”

The Oil to Heat Pump incentives and CVRD top-up rebates will be available until March 31st, 2018. For further details, visit oiltoheatpump.ca.