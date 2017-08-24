The Comox Valley Exhibition is this weekend!

Families and friends from all over can check out a variety of activities at the Exhibition Grounds in Courtenay. CVEX President Mike Trimble says on Sunday, they’ll be doing something they’ve never done before.

“Sunday is our first-time ever and it’s the first-time ever on the North Island – we have the Island Bug Jam, a car show for Volkswagen’s only. Volkswagen Bugs, Volkswagen Beatles, buses, whatever it may be. If it’s a Volkswagen, it’s invited.”

The Exhibition kicks off Friday, with admission being by donation on opening day. Other events include the kid-zone, poultry show and the Strathcona Mounted Troop Musical Ride. For more details and a full list of events, check out cvex.ca.