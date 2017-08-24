The City of Courtenay is offering residents the chance to have their say and input on the regional parks and recreation system.

The City is seeking input on their Parks and Recreation Master Plan. Dave Snider, the City’s Director of Recreation and Culture says there are many ways residents can get involved.

There will be 2 community workshops next month, one on September 13th (at the Florence Filberg Centre) and one on the 14th (at the Native Sons Hall). In addition to the public sessions, the City will conduct separate focus groups with various community groups.

Snider notes that the online survey will be available until September 30th, and is a basis for the City to put together a new Parks and Recreation Master Plan.

“The input is not on the basis of a pre-established plan. This is gonna be raw input from the community that we can then develop a plan from. We’re not coming to present something to the community at these workshops. We’re looking to listen to the community at these workshops.”

Snider says you can also fill out a survey at courtenay.ca/parks-recreation-master-plan. You can also email any thoughts to rcs@courtenay.ca.