BC Hydro will be conducting maintenance and repair work at the Puntledge River generating station (courtesy CVRD)

Starting Sunday, September 10th, BC Hydro will be doing annual maintenance work at the Puntledge River Generating Station.

Because of this, users of the Comox Valley water system will be under stage 3 water restrictions.

Comox Valley regional District’s Manager of Water Services, Mike Herschmiller, says there are a few things you need to know about the restriction.

“There still are certain times [users] are allowed to hand-water shrubs and flowers, vegetable gardens and stuff like that. You’re not allowed to water lawns or boulevards, fill up swimming pools, operate decorative fountains or wash vehicles or boats at any time during stage 3.”

Further details and specific rules can be found through the CVRD’s website at www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/water-restrictions. The water restrictions will be in place until September 20th at 4:30 PM.

During the work, fish screens will also be cleaned to help redirect salmon back to the river.