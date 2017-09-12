After several days of investigating, the Comox Valley RCMP have made an arrest in relation to a Union Bay robbery.

Police says the incident occurred at the Union Bay Credit Union at around 1 PM on Wednesday, August 30th.

The Comox Valley RCMP thank the residents of Union Bay for reporting tips to the detachment. Crown counsel is being consulted in regards to specific charges.

RCMP say they do not believe this robbery to be connected to an earlier robbery in Buckley Bay that occurred on August 27th.

The investigation into the Buckley Bay robbery is continuing. If you have any information regarding the incident, contact CrimeStoppers or the Comox Valley RCMP.