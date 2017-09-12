Komoux Masters Baseball has partnered with the Comox Firefighters Association to add another automatic external defibrillator (AED) in Comox.

It will be located in the Highland Park concession and storage building at 775 Torrence Road.

Comox Fire Chief Gord Schreiner says, “it is great to see groups like this assisting us in our efforts to have AEDs available all over Comox. I am also very proud of our firefighters for their support of this important project. We now have approximately three dozens [AEDs] located in the Comox area.”

Schreiner says his long-term goal is to have an AED available in almost every business and public building in Comox. A public-access AED costs approximately $2000. The Comox firefighters have been co-sponsoring the AEDs with local Comox businesses who agree to donate half of this amount ($1000).

The Comox firefighters cover the remaining cost and place an AED in the business. They also provide both CPR and AED training to the businesses staff.

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) can strike at any time, whether it be during work, or while visiting your local business.

Fewer than 10% of SCA victims typically survive, but studies show that 30% to 50% would likely survive if CPR and AEDs were used within five minutes of collapse.

Communities across the country are responding by implementing Public Access Defibrillation programs.

These programs include both access to AEDs and training. Comox Fire Rescue carries AEDs on all of their emergency vehicles and they also have one mounted in their fire station.

Contact Comox Fire Rescue at firehall@comox.ca for more on AEDs.