Courtenay fire crews had to take down a brush fire that was reportedly started by fireworks Sunday evening.

Acting Fire Chief Kurt MacDonald says when he arrived on scene, him and his duty officer were able to knock down the blaze with some fire extinguishers prior to the arrival of the department’s engine.

MacDonald notes that eyewitnesses said that two vehicles stopped off on the south side of the Parkway and shot off a roman candle into the bushes, before speeding off into the direction of Cumberland.

He says there is a year-round fireworks ban in the city with the exception of Halloween. Fireworks sold within city limits are prohibited and in regional areas they are only to be sold one week during the year. In order for them to be shot off, a permit is required.