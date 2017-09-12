At the September 5th Regular Council Meeting, the Village of Cumberland passed a bylaw amendment prohibiting most land-clearing fires within the village.

Exceptions include:

Land-clearing fires that are for forestry management purposes and on Private Managed Forest Land

Municipal burning

Municipalities do not have the authority to ban forestry activities.

Council says this does not affect recreational burning permits. Once the current burning ban is lifted, backyard recreational fires will be allowed again, with a permit.

Recreational permits are free of charge and will be available at the Village Office once the burning ban is lifted.