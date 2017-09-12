98.9 The GOAT
menu
Home
News
News
Sports
Submit News Tip
Comox Fire to host emergency training
Justin Goulet
,
Tuesday, Sep. 12th, 2017
Video: Courtenay crews battle morning house fire
Justin Goulet
,
Tuesday, Sep. 12th, 2017
Provincial NDP releases budget update
Justin Goulet
,
Monday, Sep. 11th, 2017
Win
GET OUR GOAT!
Michael Lamont
,
Friday, Sep. 8th, 2017
Woofy’s Grooming Gift Basket Giveaway
Michael Lamont
,
Friday, Sep. 8th, 2017
Be An Extreme Runner | Become a Member and REAP REWARDS!
Michael Lamont
,
Friday, Sep. 8th, 2017
Events
Community Calendar
Submit Event
Listen Live
On Air
Shows & More
Talent
Contact Us
Birthdays
Ken Nichol
,
Tuesday, Oct. 11th, 2016
First Smile of the Day
Ken Nichol
,
Tuesday, Oct. 11th, 2016
Community
Tour de Rock
SHARE ON:
Related Posts
GET OUR GOAT!
Friday, Sep. 8th, 2017
Woofy’s Grooming Gift Basket Giveaway
Friday, Sep. 8th, 2017
Night of Bowie: The Definitive Bowie Experience Ticket Giveaway
Friday, Aug. 25th, 2017