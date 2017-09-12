Riders have been training hard as the 2017 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock approaches. This year marks the Tour’s 20th anniversary.

Spokesperson Jan Buehler says the community feedback has been tremendous in the lead-up to the event.

“Everybody is really excited because it’s the 20th year of Tour de Rock. All kinds of events are going on; fundraisers are heating up and galas are going on so we’re really excited to be celebrating 20 years of hope for the kids.”

Buehler says there are a number of reasons that the Tour has been able to reach this 20-year milestone.

“People know when they donate to the Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock that the money is going directly to help the kids through sending them to Camp Goodtimes and through research, but I also think Tour de Rock is an event that Vancouver Island owns.”

She further explains by saying that, “It’s the communities that make it, it’s the communities that keep us going and it really is Vancouver Island’s event.”

The Tour kicks off on September 23rd but before then, riders will be presented with their jerseys on Friday, September 8th at CFB Esquimalt.

Buehler notes detachment members will be on hand, along with sponsors and the Tour’s Junior Riders. For more on the Tour, visit tourderock.ca.