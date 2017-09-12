The HMCS Quadra sewer force-main project is back underway after a summer break.

CVRD Manager of Capital Projects Charlie Gore says the sewage line is getting replaced and will link up with the existing sewage system in Comox.

“So the original line that currently runs through the foreshore has been identified as a risk to the marine life there. We’ve been working on a project which started back earlier this year to construct a forcemain from the base running along Goose Spit and up into the back-streets in Comox linking up to the existing system on Croteau Road.”

Gore says there are many benefits to doing this work.

“The main benefit is to reduce the risk to the community of a sewage line leak in the existing system, which is 60 years old. We’re putting in a brand-new line, we’re keeping it alone, underneath the road so it’s in safe-ground away from marine life and we’re installing it using horizontal directional drilling to minimize impacts to the traffic and to the public.”

The work is expected to be completed by the end of November. Residents can expect some delays in the area.

Full details on road closures can be found though the CVRD’s website.