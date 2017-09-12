Courtenay fire crews went up against a structure fire early this morning.

Acting Fire Chief Kurt MacDonald says the incident happened shortly after 3:30 AM at a residence on the corner of 17th Street and Fitzgerald.

“Upon arrival, we found a car-port that was fully involved a

nd the fire getting up into the attic space of a single family dwelling.”

He says crews quickly knocked down the blaze and are on scene this morning investigating the cause. MacDonald says all occupants were outside of the residence when the department arrived, so no injuries were reported. He adds the blaze lit the front grass on fire but fortunately, that didn’t spread to other buildings nearby.

MacDonald says it’s tough to say whether the house is a write-off or not at this point.

(Video courtesy April Bond)