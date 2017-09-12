The Comox Fire Department is holding a session to help make sure residents are prepared for an emergency.

Assistant Chief Jim Lariviere says the personal emergency training sessions are held monthly starting this Friday.

“Well as people can see from the recent events in Florida, Texas and Mexico – with the earthquake, is that it may take a while for big-time help to come and I’m not talking about a small emergency like say when the power goes out for an hour or two, but on a larger event when help isn’t coming for a while. You need to be pretty much self-sufficient for 72 hours, so that’s [having] food, water, medicine and a knowledge of first-aid [and] stuff like that.”

Registration can be done at the Comox Rec Centre, with the session going Friday, September 15th at 10 AM at the Comox Fire Hall.