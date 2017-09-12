Mounties are looking for information regarding the theft of a 1996 Green Honda Accord (CV RCMP)

The Comox Valley RCMP is asking for the public’s help after some thefts were reported.

Last Friday, a green 1996 Honda Accord was taken from the 400 block of 8th Street in Courtenay.

Anyone with information about this theft is asked to contact police and cite file number 2017-13211.

A few days before that, two boat motors were stolen from Catherwood Road in Oyster River. One of the missing motors is a black, Mercury 15 Horse-Power and the other is a grey and red Marine 2 Horse-Power.

The local RCMP is also investigating two cases of mischief. Both happened on Saturday.

Sometime overnight at a business in the 4600 block of Cumberland Road in Cumberland someone tried to break in a coin box.

On top of that, a car had its windows and lights smashed and dashboard pulled open.

The car had been parked at the bottom of Strathcona Parkway near Highway 19.

If you know anything about these incidents, contact the Comox Valley RCMP or CrimeStoppers.