A special fundraiser is taking place Saturday to help out the Godfrey family. Comox’s Chris Godfrey passed away after an accident during a softball game last month.

Kent Hockley with Gateway Casinos says the event will take place at Chances Courtenay through the Gateway Gives program. As part of the event, there will be a BBQ, silent auction and live music with 100-percent of the proceeds going towards helping the Godfrey family.

Doors open for the fundraiser at 11:00am.