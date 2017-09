The Courtenay-Comox MLA says its an exciting time for her NDP government.

The Province released a budget update earlier this week, and Ronna-Rae Leonard is weighing in with her thoughts. Leonard says there are a few focal points she wants covered for the riding, such as eradicating the fentanyl crisis, affordable housing and child care.

Leonard added her job, advocating for the needs of the Courtenay-Comox riding. is something she takes very seriously.