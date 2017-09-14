The Public and Private Workers of Canada and Unifor say 160 sawmill workers are being laid off. The layoffs are happening at the Ladysmith Western Forest Products Mill and at Long Hoh Enterprises at Qualicum Beach.

Forestry Officer Cam Shiell says that’s because the sawmills are facing log and fibre shortages due to hot, dry weather and poor government policies. Shiell says more layoffs are expected and it is only a matter of time before secondary users, like pulp and paper mills and remanufacturing plants are forced to follow suit.