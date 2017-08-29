If you’re planning to view the solar eclipse on Monday morning, make sure you’re doing it safely.

Physics Instructor at North Island College, Jennifer Fallis Starhunter says it’s important to not look directly at the sun.

“This is true all of the time. The reason it comes up so much when we talk about eclipses is because eclipses just make looking at the sun for longer periods of time that much more interesting,” she says.

Fallis Starhunter says the best way to view the eclipse is to use special eclipse glasses or use a pin-hole camera.

“If anyone’s ever played with a magnifying glass and you’ve kind of singed paper or leaves – that’s what the front lens of your eye can actually do to your retina if you look at the sun [for] too long. Your retina has no pain receptors so you sometimes have no idea you’re doing it.”

The moon will take about two hours to pass across the sun, with the total eclipse lasting about two minutes.

For us, the maximum obscuration will take place between 10:15 and 10:20 Monday morning.