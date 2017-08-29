A Comox Valley husband and father was critically injured playing softball over the weekend. A fundraising page has now started to assist him and his family (courtesy gofundme.com/injured-playing-softball)

The community has rallied together in support of one of their own.

Comox Valley resident Chris Godfrey was critically injured on August 19th while playing softball.

He was flown from Comox to Victoria General where he underwent brain surgery.

Now a GoFundMe page has been set up to support Chris and his family, which can be viewed here: gofundme.com/injured-playing-softball

A candlelit vigil was also held last night at Lewis Park in honour of the Comox Valley husband and father. More than $15,000 has been raised since the page launched.