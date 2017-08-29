As part of the Comox Valley RCMP’s police week this year, Inspector Tim Walton made a stop-over on Hornby Island.

Walton says it was a great way to meet residents and explain what services the RCMP offer to the community.

“I make a commitment to go over to Hornby at least once a year,” he says.

Walton notes that “it’s a good excuse for people to come on by and chat about whatever’s on their mind. I think our furthest visitor was from South Africa.”

The Comox Valley RCMP has been running the detachment on Hornby Island on a seasonal basis for more than 15 years.