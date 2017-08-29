The Comox Valley RCMP is investigating a robbery that occurred at the Buckley Bay ferry terminal in Fanny Bay. Constable Rob Gardner says the incident happened on Sunday, August 27th at approximately 10:30 PM.

It was reported that a man attended the ticket booth, dressed in black with his face covered and brandishing a weapon. The individual demanded money from the clerk.

RCMP Plain Clothes Commander, Staff Sergeant Kevin Mazur says, “the employee did exactly what they are supposed to and was not injured in this incident.”

The investigation continues with the assistance of BC Ferries, the Comox Valley General Investigations Section and the Integrated Forensic Identification Service.

The Comox Valley RCMP is looking for witnesses. Anyone with any details is asked to call (250) 338-1321 and cite file number 2017-12447, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).